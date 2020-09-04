WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — Wink-Loving ISD posted on its Facebook page that some of its staff members were exposed to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of noon on April 9, Winkler County officials have not been made aware of a positive case in the area. Wink-Loving ISD says they were instead notified by the person who tested positive.

The district says all exposed employees have been quarantining at home and none have displayed any symptoms of the virus. No staff members have tested positive at this time.

Based on the information gathered by the district, the end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone who might have been exposed should be April 22.

The district says the campus has been deeply sanitized and the school and offices have been closed since March 9. Still all employees and students are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing.

Anyone who believes they might have been exposed to COVID-19 should monitor your health and if you start to develop symptoms you should contact your primary care physician.

Wink-Loving ISD says it will continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as needed.

