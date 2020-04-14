WINK, Texas — A student at Wink Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

The case was confirmed in a notice sent by Wink-Loving ISD Superintendent Scotty Carman.

The case was believed to be contracted after the 14-day incubation period after schools were closed on March 6.

Carman advises students and their families to monitor their health out of an abundance of caution.

It is not immediately clear if this is the same case confirmed by the Winkler County Sheriff's Office on April 9.

