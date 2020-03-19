TEXAS, USA — Following Governor Abbott's announcement of a public health disaster, both Midland and Odessa are reporting a large influx of calls.

These calls are not allowing dispatch to get to the people who are in need of police help due to an emergency.

If you have a question about what the declaration means for your city, please call the following numbers:

ODESSA-

OPD Public Information office 432-335-3322

City Manager’s office 432-335-3286

MIDLAND-

TBD

