TEXAS, USA — Following Governor Abbott's announcement of a public health disaster, both Midland and Odessa are reporting a large influx of calls.
These calls are not allowing dispatch to get to the people who are in need of police help due to an emergency.
If you have a question about what the declaration means for your city, please call the following numbers:
ODESSA-
OPD Public Information office 432-335-3322
City Manager’s office 432-335-3286
MIDLAND-
TBD
MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:
Texas governor: Schools, bars, restaurant dining rooms must close temporarily due to coronavirus
No coronavirus cases in Midland, TX; first confirmed case in Midland, MI