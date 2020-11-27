What you need to know following Thanksgiving

You may have seen your family this week and are now wondering what's next if you think you were exposed to the coronavirus.

AUSTIN, Texas — You have now made it through all of Thanksgiving. You watched football and ate some turkey, but now you might be concerned you contracted COVID-19.

"So naturally, Thanksgiving is a risky, risky holiday for all of us," said Natasha Kathuria, an ER doctor at Austin Emergency Center.

She's repeating all the warnings doctors have been giving about getting together during the holidays.

"There is the potential to contract the virus from our family members or friends or whoever we are gathering around. So if anyone has any symptoms of COVID-19, which is a pretty wide range of symptoms, and not feeling well, even just extreme fatigue, they need to quarantine. A single test is not enough to clear someone from having covered," said Dr. Kathuria.

This means you need to keep track of how you're feeling. Also, you don't need to go out and try to get a test tomorrow if you think you were exposed.

"Definitely not, we don't recommend the day after an exposure to go get tested. It's almost guaranteed you're going to get a negative test result unless you are exposed days before and you just didn't know," Dr. Kathuria.

The CDC did recommend putting a hold on flying for any plans, but nearly 6 million people were screened by the TSA since last Friday, more than 1 million of those on Wednesday. That's something that makes Dr. Kathuria concerned.

"Travel is something that we want everyone to take extreme caution with right now. It will only worsen the spread of this virus and only increase the case rate and the fatality rate by the end of the year," she said.

Thanksgiving is just the beginning of the holiday season, so weigh your options before you decide to travel to see loved ones.

"If there is a time to take this seriously, it is now literally more than ever since this started. So we're extremely terrified of what's to come. We could have over 100,000 more deaths to come just till the end of the year in this country. So we are very we're terrified," she added.

Now is not the time to let your guard down.