WASHINGTON — President Trump says churches and other houses of worship should be considered essential, and allowed to open during the coronavirus pandemic.

During an abrupt White House press briefing Friday afternoon, he announced that governors should let places of worship to open "right now," because the country needs more prayer.

Trump then left without taking questions from reporters, and Dr. Deborah Birx of the White House coronavirus task force came up to the podium to discuss deaths from COVID-19.

The White House had announced Friday that Trump would be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. Eastern. They had told reporters about the briefing with about 10 minutes notice and did not say what the president would be discussing.

Trump on Friday said that he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential" and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the threat of the coronavirus.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said during the hastily arranged press conference Friday. He said if governors don't abide by his request, he will “override" them, though it's unclear what authority he has to do so.

When asked how or what authority the president has to overrule governors' to reopen churches, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said it's a hypothetical situation that they'd oppose Trump, and turned it on reporters, saying they seemed to want to keep places of worship closed. Several journalists there said they resent that statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had prepared reopening guidelines for churches and other houses of worship weeks ago, but the White House had refused to release them until Thursday when Trump abruptly changed course.

“I said ‘You better put it out.’ And they’re doing it,” Trump said Thursday at a Ford Motor Co. plant repurposed to make ventilators in Michigan. “And they’re going to be issuing something today or tomorrow on churches. We got to get our churches open.”

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed.

