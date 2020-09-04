MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — The Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center will be turning blue to honor those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 8 p.m. on April 9, the center will join Make It Blue USA by shining blue.

The display will honor essential and frontline workers like medical personnel, first responders, grocery store workers, janitors and more.

You can enjoy the display by visiting the center's Facebook page or by driving to the building and watching from inside your vehicle.

Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center To our frontline and essential workers, we want to thank you for you... r continued efforts during this unprecedented period.

