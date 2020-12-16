Biden, Pence to receive coronavirus vaccine soon

Along with the vice president, Second Lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be receiving the vaccine on Friday.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

According to two transition officials familiar with the matter, Biden will receive the vaccine publicly as early as next week. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss it publicly.

Pence will publicly receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. The vice president will be doing it as a way to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.

Pence's wife, Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will also be receiving the vaccine. All three will receive the vaccine at the White House.

Biden said on Tuesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, advised him to get the vaccine “sooner than later.” Biden has said that he wants to keep front-line health care workers and vulnerable people as the top priority as the vaccine is rolled out throughout the country.

But he’s also noted the importance of him getting the vaccine publicly to build confidence among Americans to get vaccinated.

Biden said, “I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take."

Currently, only Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved. However, the vaccine developed by Moderna could be approved by the end of the week.

The Food and Drug Administration said in documents posted online that its initial review confirmed the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.