DSHS provides update on COVID-19 vaccine

With shipments of the vaccine delayed due to weather, the DSHS says that vaccines from both last week and this week should be at the vaccine hubs by now.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) made a big announcement. There could be a third vaccine ready to be administered by the beginning of March. This means that Operation Warp Speed is gaining serious momentum.

"Later this week the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet to make recommendations on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and by this weekend we could have a third vaccine authorized in the United States. This would be another huge development in speeding up our vaccination efforts," Imelda Garcia, DSHS Associate Commissioner said.

A third vaccine on the market means more access to the highly sought after shot.

"With the Johnson & Johnson potentially being approved later this weekend, ultimately we will see what populations are recommended from both the Food and Drug Administration as well as the CDC’s advisory committee on immunization practices," Garcia said.

However, the state said that this week is focused on catching up after last week's storm shut down almost all distribution efforts.

"Essentially we lost about a week in order of actually administering doses last week. So this week providers will have last week's allocation and this week's allocation that they need to push through in the coming days. So essentially we lost about seven days," Garcia said.

For those worried about not getting your second dose on time because of the winter weather, those doses are on the way.

"We know this past week, a lot of second dose shipments have been delayed obviously because of the weather, but they will be coming and so we want to reassure everyone that your second dose will be there. It may not be right there on time and so we ask that you do check in with the providers that you got it from when you first got it," Garcia said.