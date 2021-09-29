Why people who got the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine may not need a booster as much

Data appears to suggest Moderna’s immunity may last longer than other shots

HOUSTON — So why is it possible people who originally got the Moderna vaccine won’t need a booster?

Moderna booster application submitted

Now that Pfizer’s booster shot has been approved for people 65 and older and frontline workers the question is when will the other boosters be approved. Moderna submitted its data on booster shots to the FDA Sept. 1. Experts predict we should have an answer from the FDA in the next few weeks.

Less COVID-19 hospitalization

But data released from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests people who received Moderna are less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19. That’s compared to people who got shots from Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson. Previous data has shown Moderna reduced risk of hospitalization by 93%. And that protection appears to last longer than the other vaccines.

Larger dose, more side effects