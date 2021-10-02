Vaccine Hubs: How to get the second dose in West Texas

Midland, Odessa and Pecos hubs have finalized how people will get their COVID booster shot. Each hub is doing things a little different.

The booster shot is the second and final dose of the vaccine.

Starting Feb. 15, Midland and Odessa will start administrating the second dose.

Pecos will start giving out the second shots Feb. 10.

Each hub is doing things differently. Here’s what you need to know:

Midland

In Midland, the location where you got your first dose of the vaccine is the same place you will go back to for the second dose.

For people who got their first shot at the Horseshoe, the staff there should have given you information on when your second appointment is for the booster shot.

Staring Monday, Midland is adding another vaccine site at Golf Course Road Church.

People who get their vaccine there will go back to that same site for their second dose.

“We’ll finish first doses of the Horseshoe this week and the Horseshoe will then convert to a second dose for a three week period," Russell Meyers, Midland Health CEO, said. "At the same time, we’ll be GCR for three weeks doing first doses and then those people will do second doses at GCR.

Basically, wherever you get your first shot it where you'll go back to.

If you did not get information on your second appointment email vaccine@midlandhealth.org.

Odessa

In Odessa, if you got your vaccine at Ratliff stadium you will call 432-640-2747 to set up your second dose appointment.

The booster shots will be given at two Urgent Care locations:

Urgent Care (6030 W. University Blvd.)

Urgent Care (3001 JBS Pkwy.)

Patients can choose the appointment time and location that works best for them.

If you have tried calling recently, you have probably gotten the 'busy' signal.

Right now, that phone number is flooded with calls.

"We just need you to be patient with us one more time while we get this fixed," Russell Tippin, Medical Center Hospital said. "When your dealing with mass numbers and large groups of people there's always going to be a problem somewhere."

Pecos

As for Pecos' hub at Reeves County Civic Center, directions are pretty straight forward.

When people received their first dose of the vaccine, the hub gave them a card with the date on when to come back for the second dose.

To get the second dose, they must show up on that date, at no specific time with that card in hand.