West Texas VA HCS starts to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas VA HCS has begun its Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on December 23.
It is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The sites were chosen based on their need for the vaccine according to a report from the CDC.
“West Texas VA Health Care System is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our staff and Veterans in line with CDC and VA priority guidelines,” says Jason Cave, Director, WTVAHCS. “As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
During the clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94% effective. It is administered in two doses, 28 days apart.
Even after being vaccinated, the health center says you still must wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing.
There will be no pre-registration required for the Veterans who are looking to get the vaccine.