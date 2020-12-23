x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Vaccine

West Texas VA HCS starts to administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

It is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Credit: West Texas VA Health Center System

BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas VA HCS has begun its Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations on December 23. 

It is one of 113 VA Medical Centers across the country to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The sites were chosen based on their need for the vaccine according to a report from the CDC.

“West Texas VA Health Care System is eager to offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to our staff and Veterans in line with CDC and VA priority guidelines,” says Jason Cave, Director, WTVAHCS. “As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.” 

During the clinical trials, the Moderna vaccine was 94% effective. It is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. 

Credit: West Texas VA Health Center System

Even after being vaccinated, the health center says you still must wear masks, wash hands and practice social distancing. 

There will be no pre-registration required for the Veterans who are looking to get the vaccine.