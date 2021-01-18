Texas DSHS creates list of vaccine hubs across the state

Anyone within Phase 1A or 1B is eligible to receive a vaccine at these hubs, regardless of their county of residence.

Hubs are listed in alphabetical order by county name and each entry includes a provider name, phone number and email address.

Currently, Midland, Ector and Reeves County are the only vaccination hubs from West Texas listed by the state.

However, more hubs are being added so be sure to check back regularly as the list is updated.

The DSHS is asking the public to be patient as more vaccines are distributed weekly.

Additionally, the website asks anyone interested in the vaccine to check with the provider for any sort of scheduling or sign-up rules as they will vary depending on each locations.

Since vaccine accessibility is still limited, some places may be temporarily shut down as they wait for more doses to be distributed.