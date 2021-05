Vaccines will still be available at the Reeves County Hospital.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The vaccine hub at the Reeves County Civic Center in Pecos will be ending Thursday at 5 p.m.

If you’re still looking to get vaccinated, you will be able to do so at the Reeves County Hospital.

Starting the first week of June, the hospital will be hosting clinics in its lobby on Thursdays from 2-5 p.m.