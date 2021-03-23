Vaccine demand declining across the Basin: Why?

"To the people who have been hesitant and waited to get the vaccine: there's really no reason to wait any longer."

MIDLAND, Texas — The state of Texas is officially allowing anyone 16 and older to receive the COVID vaccine.

Here in Midland and Odessa, that has been the case for a few weeks.

But now the new challenge for the Basin? Encouraging more people who are eligible for the vaccine to actually get it.

Roughly, there have been about 120,000 people vaccinated in Midland and Odessa. That is about a quarter of our population.

While that is a huge feat worth celebrating, there are still lots of people out there who have not been vaccinated.

“We’re beginning to see a pretty big decline in demand," Russell Meyers, Midland Health, CEO, said. "To the people who have been hesitant and waited to get the vaccine. There's really no reason to wait any longer."

So why have people been hesitant?

“People were hesitant because they weren’t sure if they met the criteria for the vaccine. But that has been put to rest,” Dr. Rohith Saravanan of Odessa Regional Medical Center said.

Hospital leaders also believe there is misinformation about the vaccine and getting educated on how it works will change people’s perspectives.

“If people can understand where these vaccines come from, how they were created, what safety precautions were taken before the emergency use was issued...I think we would have an uptick of the vaccine in our community.”

MMH even created a commercial using doctor testimonies highlighting the importance of the shot.

“The COVID vaccine was developed very quickly. And that is alarming for a lot of people. It was alarming for me. But after listening to the experts talk about the process of developing the vaccine and the efforts put into it and the clinical trials put into it I think we can rest assured that it is safe.” - Dr. Stephanie Moses, assistant professor of behavioral health at Texas Tech Health and Science Center

Getting the vaccine is up to the individual, Meyers hopes more people make it a priority.

“If you’ve gotten the vaccine then you have done your job. It is the one thing you can do that makes a difference in the community and you have complete control of whether to get the vaccine or not.”

The big takeaway here? There is plenty of vaccines available, it just needs to be used.

