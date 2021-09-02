Rankin County Hospital to hold first-dose only clinic on February 10

There will be 500 doses available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

RANKIN, Texas — The Rankin County Hospital District is set to hold a first-dose only drive-thru vaccination clinic on February 10.

The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. and there will be 500 doses available. Individuals 16 years of age or older can come and the doses will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

You must print out and complete three specific forms from the RCHD Vaccine information page in order to receive the vaccine.

You can stop by the RCHD front desk to pickup forms if y0ou don't have access to a printer.

You will have to wait for a lot longer period of time if you show up to the site with no completed paperwork.