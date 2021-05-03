How important is the booster shot for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

There is currently not enough data to determine lasting effects of only receiving one shot of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines

ODESSA, Texas — Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require second doses, also known as booster shots for maximum efficacy, but what happens when if a person doesn't take one?

Dr. Saravanan of the the Odessa Regional Medical Center says there isn't any conclusive data at this point of the effectiveness of only receiving one shot of either Pfizer or Moderna.

Though, the doctor does say data show from the time of the first shot of either Pfizer or Moderna, in their respective time periods until the second shot, studies show the population shows about a 65% immunity rate.

In other words, 65 people out of 100 people would not contract the Covid virus after exposure.

In both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, that number rises to about 95% after a second shot.

There's also benefit beyond that time period.

Dr. Saravanan say there is enough data to show that within another 3 week period for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that a booster shot would still contribute to an above 90 percent immunity rate.

So why would someone not get the second shot?

Well 40% of people are likely to develop some symptoms of side effects, though Saravanan says that shouldn't truly be a deterrent.