Texas woman hospitalized after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine, investigation underway

The CDC, FDA and Texas health officials have launched an investigation.

This comes as distribution of the vaccine remains on pause after six women developed blood clots after receiving the shot.

"We were notified yesterday afternoon of a report through VAERS about a possible case in Texas," a DSHS spokesperson told KVUE on Thursday. "The patient is an adult female who was hospitalized after receiving the J&J vaccine with symptoms that appear to be consistent with those few other reported cases."

Officials would not provide details about the case in order to protect the privacy of the woman involved. However, they said the CDC and FDA will be gathering more information and how they will include the case moving forward with the next steps.

"It's important to remember that just because something is reported it doesn't necessarily mean that it was caused by or linked to the vaccine," said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services and the chair of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel. "All adverse effects following vaccinations should be reported to VAERS at vaers.hhs.gov."

The CDC said any new confirmed cases will be updated Friday at the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting.

Earlier this month, the State of Texas ordered all vaccine providers in the state to pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further instruction from the FDA due to the vaccine potentially linked to rare blood clots.

At least six cases of unusual brain clots were reported among women six to 13 days after vaccination. All six of these women were between the ages of 18 and 48.

People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and experience symptoms like severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider.