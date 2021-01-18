Texas DSHS reports vaccine distribution for week of Jan. 18

The state will receive 333,650 more first doses and has ordered 500,000 of second doses for distribution as well.

TEXAS, USA — Texas will be receiving 333,650 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Jan. 18, the Department of State Health Services reports.

These doses, which will go to 260 providers across the state, are all first doses of the two-part vaccine being distributed.

Included in this round of vaccines are 79 hub providers that will focus on large community vaccination efforts in Texas.

These vaccines are still part of the Phase 1A and 1B rollout targeting health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, those 65 or older and people will medical conditions putting at risk for major complications from COVID-19.

Texas has administered one million doses of the vaccine, and while many residents have yet to be administered the distribution is largely impacted by the manufacturers working to produce the vaccine as quickly as possible.

TXDSHS says the state continues to order more vaccines, including 500,000 for the second dose of those who have already received the first.

The supply of vaccines is expected to increase going forward and other vaccines may soon be authorized for use in the United States.