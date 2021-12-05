Texas Army National Guard holding vaccine clinics in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — The Texas Army National Guard is holding several small vaccine clinics in Odessa throughout the month of May.
These clinics will be first come, first serve. Interested parties should bring an I.D. and have a phone number for contact information. Participants also do not need to be a resident of Ector County.
The clinics will be as follows:
- May 14- Northside Baptist Church (25 Pfizer vaccines)
- May 19- Westminster Presbyterian Church (50 J&J vaccines, 50 Moderna vaccines)
- May 23- Westminster Presbyterian Church (50 J&J vaccines, 50 Moderna vaccines)
- May 27- St. James Missionary Baptist Church (50 J&J vaccines, 50 Moderna vaccines)