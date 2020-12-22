State Representative Landgraf issues statement on MCHS helping vaccinate frontline workers

“I’m proud that Russell Tippin and the leadership at Medical Center Health System in Odessa are helping other West Texas hospitals by making sure that all doctors, nurses and other frontline medical workers in our region are getting vaccinated so that they can more safely care for their patients," Landgraf says. “I want to give credit where credit is due. Medical Center Health System is going out of its way to be a good neighbor and making sure that the vaccine needs of the Permian Basin are being met in a timely manner."