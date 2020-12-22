State Representative Landgraf issues statement on MCHS helping vaccinate frontline workers

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf recently came out with a statement on MCHS helping vaccinate frontline workers in surrounding hospitals.
With the help of MCHS CEO Russell Tippin, MCHS will be able to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to hospitals in Kermit, Monahans and other areas near Odessa.
“I’m proud that Russell Tippin and the leadership at Medical Center Health System in Odessa are helping other West Texas hospitals by making sure that all doctors, nurses and other frontline medical workers in our region are getting vaccinated so that they can more safely care for their patients," Landgraf says. “I want to give credit where credit is due. Medical Center Health System is going out of its way to be a good neighbor and making sure that the vaccine needs of the Permian Basin are being met in a timely manner."
Landgraf says that hospitals in these surrounding areas were not suppose to receive shipments for several more days. However, with MCHS' help, they were able to allocate resources to these hospitals as well as provide their own frontline workers with the vaccine.