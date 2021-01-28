Second doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Reeves County

Make sure to bring your identification as well as your vaccination card when you visit the civic center to get your second dose.

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Reeves County has announced that it is ready to start giving out the second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have received the first dose you will not need to make a new appointment for the second dose. Instead you should visit the civic center on your designated day at the same time as your first appointment.

You should make sure to bring your identification as well as your vaccination card when you go.