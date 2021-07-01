Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold walk-in community vaccination clinic for Phase 1B

The hospital will begin scheduling more vaccinations going forward as more doses come in.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring has announced it will hold a community vaccination clinic on January 8.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Suite E to those eligible under Texas' Phase 1B guidelines

Vaccines will be offered on a walk-in basis only.

Once you have arrived at the hospital, you are asked to call 432-268-2800.

Following this clinic, the hospital will begin to schedule regular appointments for vaccinations on Wednesday and Friday starting Jan. 8. These appointments will be scheduled as vaccines become available.

You can check the availability of the vaccine before going to the hospital by calling the number listed above or by visiting the Scenic Mountain Medical Center website.

People eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1B are those over the age of 65 or those 16 and older with medical conditions that put the at severe risk from COVID-19, including but not limited to the following.

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus