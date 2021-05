The clinic will be open from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for ages 12 and up.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Scenic Mountain Medical Center will host a drive-thru community vaccine clinic on May 24 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for ages 12 and up.

The clinic will be held at the SMMC-Whatley Plaza located at W. 11th Place in Big Spring.

The second dose for the vaccine will be scheduled 3-4 weeks after the first dose.