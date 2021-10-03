Scenic Mountain Medical Center holding drive-thru vaccination clinics

All shots will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring will be holding drive-thru vaccination clinics on March 10-11.

Wednesday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Thursday one will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will be held at the hospital's Whatley Plaza North Driveway entrance on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard.

All shots will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointments will be made.