Scenic Mountain Medical Center holding drive-thru vaccination clinics

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring will be holding drive-thru vaccination clinics on March 10-11.
Wednesday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Thursday one will go from 9 a.m. to noon.
The clinic will be held at the hospital's Whatley Plaza North Driveway entrance on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard.
All shots will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointments will be made.
These will be first doses of the vaccine. You must be at least 16 years old to receive the Pfizer Vaccine and 18 or older to get the Moderna vaccine.