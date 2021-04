These vaccines are being offered on a first come, first serve basis.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding three drive thru vaccine clinics for first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

All of the clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Whatley Plaza at SMMC.

The first clinic is on April 12, the second is on April 19 and the last is on April 26.

These vaccines are being offered on a first come, first serve basis. The clinics are open to anyone 16 and older.