BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on August 12.

The clinic will run from 3 to 6 p.m. and will start at the North Driveway Entrance on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Anyone 12 and up is eligible to receive a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Staff will have information on scheduling the second dose during the clinic.