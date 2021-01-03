Scenic Mountain Medical Center holding drive-thru vaccine clinic

The vaccinations will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis and no appointments will be needed.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring has over 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The hospital will be holding drive-thru community clinics on March 3-4.

Wednesday's clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the Thursday one will go from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic will be held at the hospital's Whatley Plaza North Driveway entrance on Martin Luther Kind Boulevard.

The hospital plans to distribute 1,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, while 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine will be given out on Thursday.

