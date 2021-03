The clinic is being held for those who cannot make it to other clinics during work hours and weekends.

ANDREWS, Texas — Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews will be holding an evening drive thru vaccination clinic on March 4.

First doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered at the Andrews Fire Station from 4 to 9 p.m.

The clinic is being held for those who cannot make it to other clinics during work hours and weekends.