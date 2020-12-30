Phone lines to register for vaccine Phase 1B in Midland are down

The Midland Health Department has received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is now working to schedule vaccinations for Phase 1B.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Health Department announced Tuesday night that it has received 200 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This is in addition to the Pfizer vaccine received by Midland Health earlier in December which was designated for health care workers at the hospital.

Texas is now moving into Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, which includes healthcare workers, Texans over the age of 65 and people with medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe disease or death from COVID-19.

These medical conditions include but are not limited to the following:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Solid organ transplantation

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

The Midland Health Department announced that starting December 30, Midland citizens are able to call from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to schedule an appointment for vaccinations.

If you fit the above criteria and would like to schedule an appointment, you can call 432-681-7613. If you are asked for an extension after dialing, the health department says to dial 7613 to get to the prompt list.

If you are a healthcare provider and would like to schedule an appointment for your workers you can call the number above or email MidlandHealth@midlandtexas.gov.

Vaccinations will be scheduled starting January 4 and will continue to be scheduled as the health department receives more doses.

For more information on vaccine distribution for Phase 1B you can visit the Department of State Health Services website.