Pecos receives vaccines for mass vaccination hub

REEVES COUNTY, Texas — Pecos is among the Texas locations who received a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Thursday.

Reeves County was one of three locations in West Texas designated as a mass vaccination hub by the state.

The Pecos location is set up at the local civic center.

Originally the plan was to begin vaccinating people on January 27, but officials tell NewsWest 9 they began vaccinating people by appointment at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone within Phase 1A or 1B can sign up to receive the vaccine at this hub, regardless of whether they live in Pecos or not.

If you would like to register to receive the vaccine, you can click or tap here.