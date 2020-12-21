Pecos County Memorial Hospital receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The hospital posted on its Facebook page that it had already started vaccinating providers and staff.

PECOS COUNTY, Texas — Pecos County Memorial Hospital has received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital received was scheduled to receive 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.

The hospital posted on its Facebook page that it had already started vaccinating providers and staff.

PCMH joins Medical Center Hospital, Odessa Regional Medical Center and Scenic Mountain Medical Center in receiving the vaccine during the second week of distribution.