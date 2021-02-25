ORMC updates first and second dose vaccine schedule

For first doses, you must make an appointment with ORMC by calling 432-582-8549

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center has updated its vaccine schedule for its first and second dose patients.

For the second dose (booster), ORMC says that those scheduled for the second dose of the Moderna vaccine on March 2 can come on February 25 or March 2.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine will be given out on February 26 for those who are scheduled and March 4 for ECISD only.

The CDC allows for the second dose administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first. So, if it is past your time window on your vaccination card, ORMC says you can still be fine to receive your booster shot without having to start over.

However, the CDC is not telling people to delay their shots if they have the opportunity available.

For those who need a first dose at ORMC, you can register to make an appointment by calling ORMC at 432-582-8549. No walk-ins are available at this time due to the limited supply.