ORMC administers first COVID-19 vaccine

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center administered its first COVID-19 Vaccine at 7:00 a.m. on December 22.
Denise Mourning, a nurse practitioner in ORMC’s dedicated COVID and critical care unit, was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Yesterday, ORMC received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.
More than 70 employees will be receiving the vaccine on December 22. There will be several more employees over the upcoming days who will be given the vaccine as well.
All employee vaccinations are voluntary.
“To be able to take this step feels like a piece of what we all need to do to make our world safe again, to get back to the life where we can see each other's faces,” says Rohith Saravanan, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center.