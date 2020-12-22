ORMC administers first COVID-19 vaccine

Denise Mourning was the first person to be given the COVID-19 vaccine.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center administered its first COVID-19 Vaccine at 7:00 a.m. on December 22.

Denise Mourning, a nurse practitioner in ORMC’s dedicated COVID and critical care unit, was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, ORMC received 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

More than 70 employees will be receiving the vaccine on December 22. There will be several more employees over the upcoming days who will be given the vaccine as well.

All employee vaccinations are voluntary.