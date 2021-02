A delayed shipment of second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has forced ORMC to reschedule many appointments to receive the shot.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Regional Medical Center has not yet received the second allotment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from the state.

The delay has forced many to reschedule their appointments to receive the vaccine.

To make up for the missed doses, ORMC has placed a second order for doses to cover those missed this week.