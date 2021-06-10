Odessa vaccine clinic closes down

COVID-19 testing at McKinney Park will still be available until further notice.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced on October 6 that the vaccine clinic is closing down as of October 6.

This clinic was a collaboration among the city, UTPB and the Ector County Health Department.

Odessa's Incident Command Post is also closing Wednesday, though the team will be continuing to monitor COVID case numbers in the area.

