Odessa vaccine clinic closes down

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa announced on October 6 that the vaccine clinic is closing down as of October 6.
This clinic was a collaboration among the city, UTPB and the Ector County Health Department.
Odessa's Incident Command Post is also closing Wednesday, though the team will be continuing to monitor COVID case numbers in the area.
COVID-19 testing at McKinney Park will still be available until further notice.
Those seeking COVID vaccines moving forward can reach out to their primary care provider or check with local pharmacies to make an appointment. You can also visit our guide on where to find the vaccine locally below.