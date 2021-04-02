Odessa vaccination drive-thru to resume Wednesday

The hospital originally planned to open Friday, but says it has exhausted this week's supply of vaccines.

ODESSA, Texas — Medical Center Health System is letting the public know it will not be opening the vaccine drive-thru clinic on February 5.

While it was originally planned to run Wednesday through Friday, officials say they already exhausted their weekly supply and will not be opening the Ratliff drive-thru on Friday.

The drive-thru should return from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and run through Friday again, though MCHS says the dates are subject to change depending on the weather and if doses are not fully distributed in the first two days.

MCHS is still asking for volunteers and donations to help assist in the drive-thru. If you would like to help, you can email volunteers@odessa-tx.gov.