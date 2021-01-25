Odessa's drive-thru testing site opens at Ratliff Stadium

Around 1,800 shots in six hours, not a bad start to what the medical community hopes will be a game-changer in the pandemic.

ODESSA, Texas — It has been a while since Ratliff Stadium was packed with people.

But on Sunday, a long line of cars kept pulling into the historic site.

Although this time--the hottest ticket in town is in a vial and the game is against a virus we are all ready to give the boot.

“Keeping people in their cars proved to be a good strategy and it really moved the folks through our lines today,” Russell Tippin, Medical Center CEO said.

Tippin and his team are calling the shots with the game plan of moving as many people through Ratliff as possible.

“We’ll be out here the next few weeks putting needles in arms as fast as we can," Tippin said.

More than 1,500 shots were given out in six hours, not a bad start to what the medical community hopes will be a game-changer in the pandemic.

“Everybody I’ve spoken to has said, man, I didn’t even feel it," Tippin said. "we are just so grateful for a community to be patient because we have never done this before so we really didn’t know what to expect."

So far, expectations have been exceeded.

“Day one was a success, we have many days to go," Tippin said. "Please take care of yourself, wear your mask and let’s take care of each other so we can knock this out in West Texas."

. @UTPBTennis players have been helping with the mass vaccine distribution site in Odessa all day. Look at their traffic directing form🤣🎾 Coach would be proud!! pic.twitter.com/BcnsvYB6HA — Sammi Steele (@SammiSteeleNews) January 24, 2021

The vaccine hub in Odessa is open Sunday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you do not have internet, you can register at Ratliff but it will take you longer to go through.

A few reminders before getting the vaccine at Ratliff:

• Pre-register on MCH’s website (must meet phase 1A and phase 1B criteria)

• Do not bring your pet

• Wear a short sleeve shirt

• Put gas in your car