Nursing home and long-term care facilities ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Long-term care facility and nursing home staff and residents are set to be the second group to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine.

MIDLAND, Texas — Essential workers such as police officers, fire fighters, and teachers could be among the first as could the elderly, but it looks like even before that group will be residents and staff of long-term care facilities and nursing facilities.

Governor Greg Abbott clearly sees those in nursing homes and long-term care facilities as among those in most need of the new COVID vaccine. As a result, Abbott announced on December 11 that the state of Texas will be participating in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program.

This is a federal program designed to vaccinate the residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and with the way COVID has spread through these facilities, it’s become necessary.

In fact, this is what Abbott had to say in a press release on the matter, "the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program will help the state of Texas facilitate safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19."

The CDC is offering this program free of charge to these facilities and will help vaccinate those in the thousands of facilities that will be taking part.

Walgreens and CVS are two pharmacies that will be taking part in this program as well. They will send staff and the Pfizer vaccine to participating facilities and get each person who opts in vaccinated.