Mix-up causes confusion for Marfa vaccine clinic

MMH says they are committed to sending over an additional 60 doses to get the patients who missed the appointments on Tuesday vaccinated.

MARFA, Texas — Miscommunication caused a bit of a mix-up in Marfa on Tuesday.

The Midland Unified Command Team sent over team members with 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Marfa as part of the state's efforts to get communities outside of Midland-Odessa vaccinated.

According to a post on the Marfa Country Clinic, the doses were administered outside of appointments made by the clinic, leaving several people who were scheduled to get the vaccine without their dose.

NewsWest 9 reached out to Midland Memorial Hopsital after the clinic said the CEO would be looking into it.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the hospital said the mix-up happened as a result of miscommunication between the teams.