Midland vaccine hub seeing several no-shows for appointments

Officials say this could be a problem as the vaccines are already thawed out to be administered to scheduled patients.

MIDLAND, Texas — The new mass vaccination site in Midland is staying busy, but officials have run into some unique problems.

Russell Meyers, Midland Memorial Hospital's CEO, says they've had their fair share of no-shows for appointments.

They say these no-shows can cause problems when they're already thawed the vaccine.

"Yesterday we gave 858, we had hoped to give over 1,000 but we had a large number of no shows. We had a waiting list of people we were able to call in at the last minute but we are concerned about the no show volumes at the site," Meyers said.

If you have an appointment that needs to be cancelled, the hub asks you call the hotline at 432-221-4VAX (4829), or email them at vaccine@midlandhealth.org.

This way they can make sure to get the vaccine to someone else who needs it.