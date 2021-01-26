Midland's vaccine hub open to the public

Midland vaccinated close to 1,000 people at the Horseshoe. But the work is not over yet, there is still plenty of the vaccine left to be distributed.

MIDLAND, Texas — Day one of mass vaccine distribution is in the books for Tall City.

Midland vaccinated close to 1,000 people at the Horseshoe Monday.

That is no small feat. It has taken everyone from the city, county, Midland College and Midland Memorial Hospital to pull off the operation.

For St. Ann’s algebra teacher, Stephanie Fuller, the shot is the beginning of the end of COVID-19, and that is well worth celebrating.

"I got my shot, I got my shot, I got my shot," Fuller sang as she walked out of the Horseshoe.

“We need to get rid of it. I want to go to a football game, I want to go to a baseball game, I want Easter to actually happen this year," Fuller said. "So I want everyone to go out and get their shot.”

But not everybody who has registered for the vaccine has an appointment yet.

Midland Memorial says it is a matter of first come, first serve.

“There is no algorithm to it," Tasa Richardson, Midland Memorial Hospital Communications Director said. "They are scheduling them as their registration is submitted."

Once you register for the vaccine, you will receive a confirmation email letting you know you are in the queue. Once your turn is up, you will get details on when your appointment is.

"If you don't get a confirmation email after registering, check your junk mail," Richardson said. "If you don't see it there, try re-registering."

For Fuller, when her turn was up she felt like she was getting more than the vaccine.

"It is the difference between life and death," she said. "Somebody let me have life that was a quality life, not just being shut in my house. So thank you very much for giving me back my life.”

If you do not get that confirmation email and it is not in your junk mail, then email vaccine@midlandhealth.org or call 432-221-4829.