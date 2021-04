Anyone 16 or older can go to the Horseshoe and receive the vaccine without an appointment.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Unified Command Team is letting the public know the mass vaccination site will be open for walk-ins on April 1-2.

Anyone 16 or older will be able to visit the Horseshoe Backstage site without an appointment and receive the vaccine.

Thursday's hours are noon to 5 p.m. and Friday's are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.