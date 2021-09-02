Midland Unified Command Team vaccinating teachers in place of no-show appointments

The Midland hub has a workaround for when their appointments don't show up to get vaccinated.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Unified Command Team says it has vaccinated a large majority of teachers in the city.

The vaccine hub says it has already seen a lot of no-shows for vaccine appointments since opening the hub in late January.

Since the vaccine has to be thawed out ahead of time, the hub needs to make sure the doses don't go to waste, so they have come up with a system to help with this.

When people don't show up for appointments, the Unified Command Team says it has called over teachers from Midland ISD and Midland College to get the vaccine.

While teachers have not been included in the phases of vaccinations so far, many educators have been asking Texas to allow them to get vaccinated in the first few phases. This comes as there has been a large push to open schools across the United States.

The Unified Command Team says it has vaccinated most of the teachers from MISD and MC, though it did not provide numbers.

If you fall into the Phase 1A or 1B requirements and have applied for the Midland vaccine hub but have not received an appointment, here are some tips to make sure you get an appointment scheduled.

If you have an appointment that needs to be cancelled, the hub asks you call the hotline at 432-221-4VAX (4829), or email them at vaccine@midlandhealth.org.