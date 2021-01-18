Midland Unified Command team to use Horseshoe Arena for mass vaccination site

1A and 1B individuals will be able to be vaccinated on January 25th at the Midland County Horseshoe Backstage facility.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Unified Command Team has announced it will be using the Midland County Horseshoe Arena as its mass vaccination site.

1A and 1B individuals will be able to be vaccinated on January 25th at the Midland County Horseshoe Backstage facility.

These vaccinations will take place by appointment only.

Anyone in one of those phases who has not had COVID-19 in the past 90 days can register to get on the list for this distribution as well as future allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine by clicking or tapping here.

Once on the waiting list, you will not receive a phone call to be scheduled. You will be assigned an appointment time and date and receive an e-mail or text message with the information needed.

That communication will come from support@healthipass.com or 855-897-1447.

Midland Unified Command also says if you’ve already put your name on the Health Department list, but do not qualify for the 1A or 1B distribution, your name will be removed and you’ll need to reapply at a later date.

Once you have a confirmed date/time of your vaccine, you must make sure to complete all forms online that are sent to you prior to arriving for the vaccine.

If you do not complete the registration process prior to arrival, there may be a delay in your vaccination.