Midland Unified Command Team opening 2nd mass vaccination site

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Unified Command Team has announced it will soon be opening a second mass vaccination site.

The site, which will be at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ Family Center, will open on February 15.

This site will continue to administer doses of the vaccine to those in Phase 1A and 1B .

The Midland County Horseshoe Arena will remain open for those who received their first dose at that location to come back for their second doses at their designated times.

For those who are unable to drive to the site, EZ Rider will be using Midland Route #2 to drop off at the vaccine location. Bus routes are available by clicking or tapping here.

If you meet the Phase 1A or 1B requirements and would like to register for the vaccine, you can click or tap here.

The team also says it needs volunteers still for the sites. If you are interested you can vaxvolunteers@midlandhealth.org or call/text 432-242-2149. You should include your name, phone number, clinical/non-clinical and what days/times you are available over the next six weeks between 8:45am - 5:00pm.