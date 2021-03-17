Midland mass vaccination site expanding to ages 16 and older

Anyone 16 years of age or older is encouraged to register to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

MIDLAND, Texas — In a release this afternoon, Midland Health says they are encouraging all residents 16 years of age or older to sign up for a vaccination time slot. Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Midland Health has a surplus of the Pfizer vaccine and the demand from the current phases is waning.

In the release, Midland Health says it is "extremely important that we get vaccines in arms to achieve our ultimate goal of herd immunity."