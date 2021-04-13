Midland Horseshoe vaccine hub to close April 30

The reason for this close, the hospital says, is due to low demand for the vaccine at this time.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health announced that its vaccine hub at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena would be closing on April 30.

The reason for this close, the hospital says, is due to low demand for the vaccine at this time.

The hospital has also put out a survey to see how the public feels about the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the Unified Command Team press conference on April 13, the team said hospital staff will now be shifting its focus to pop-up vaccine clinics at businesses and educating those who may be more hesitant to get the vaccine.

The team also discussed other vaccine news including the recent hold on Johnson and Johnson vaccines being administered due to reports of blood clots.

In the US, six people have reported a blood clot after receiving the J&J vaccine. All of them have been women in their mid-20s to early 40s.

While the hospital will follow the guidance to stop administering the J&J vaccine for the time being, they say they have not been giving out large amounts of the vaccine compared to the others. Additionally, no one who received it at the Midland facility has reported any adverse reactions at this time.

The Midland facility is taking walk-ins for vaccine clinics from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 12-16 for those who have not gotten an appointment.