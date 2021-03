Appointments are encouraged, but they will welcome walk-ins as well

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the MLK Center on March 27.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcomed as well. You can call 432-221-4VAX to make an appointment.