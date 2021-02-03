Midland Health closing Golf Course Road Church vaccination site

Part of the reason for the closure is due to a lack of volunteers.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health has announced it will be closing the vaccination site at the Golf Course Road Church of Christ.

However, they will still be distributing vaccines at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Officials say the reason for this is to consolidate vaccination efforts as well as a response to fewer volunteers.

"The biggest reason for that change is because of the loss of the Team Rubicon folks. We have depended on them a great deal for logistical support and as they leave will replace them with local volunteers. But we are unlikely to have the same number of consistency or skill levels that they brought," Midland Health CEO Russell Meyers said.