First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out on August 10.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College will be hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic on August 10.

The clinic will run from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Rotary Room of the main campus.

Only first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out, with a second dose to be given out on August 31.

Registration is available until the last minute, though walk-ins will be accepted. Anyone who has pre-registered will have priority, however.